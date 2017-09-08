It’s official! Jyothika and Mani Ratnam to team up for the first time

Jyothika, a big star down in Tamil, also wife of Superstar Suriya is currently busy with her upcoming film – Magalir Mattum, a film based on four women characters. While promoting the film, she revealed something BIG! – she has confirmed that she has signed a film with Mani Ratnam. This is the first time this actor-director duo are teaming up. They had previously collaborated for Dum Dum Dum but Mani Ratnam was the producer that time. This news has obviously excited fans! Because a talented director and actor are teaming up. Reports suggest Vijay Sethupathi is in the running for the lead male role. This already seems to be a killer combination! Mani Ratnam’s last movie was Kaatru Veliyidai starring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari for the first time. Also Read: Magalir Mattum trailer: Jyothika sends out a powerful yet heartwarming message to all the women out there

Magalir Mattum directed by Bramma is a film that tackles a women- centric subject. The mvoie stars Jythika, Saranya, Urvashi, Bhanupriya in the lead. The Tamil actress plays a documentary filmmaker who’s exploring women and their role in marriage. Along the way, she meets three women who she believes need to start living for themselves. That’s when four of them go on a road trip for three days and live life to the fullest. The refreshing visuals add a colourful dimension to this powerful subject. The movie is produced by Suriya Sivakumar. The film is all set to release on September 15th. While spekaing with Deccn Chronicle, here’s what Jyothika had to say – “MM is a character-driven flick where Bramma has brilliantly woven the script around seven characters. The inner side of womanhood is brought out. It imparts a larger message — that irrespective of age, a woman can come out and blossom. It is a feel-good entertainer and everything is real without any exaggeration. There are a lot of deep emotions and enjoyable moments as well.

She will then be seen in Bala Nachiyar where reportedly she will play a cop. It’s a thriller based on the life of a psycho killer – Jayaprakash.