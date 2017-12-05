It’s official! Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan will not return for Naagin 3, Ekta Kapoor teases with a new protagonist – view pic

Naagin became a huge hit when it premiered in November 2015. So much that the limited series not only warranted an extension but a sequel as well. The sequel, Naagin 2, hit the TV screens in October 2016 and ended in June 2017. But fans of the TV show, starring Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan, were not done with the show yet. The high TRPs only meant that the third season of the show should be in the making. Well, it is. But before you rejoice, you should know the bad news. Mouni and Adaa will not return for Naagin 3. It is official.

So far, we only knew from rumours that the two lead actresses of the show will not be reprising their roles in the upcoming sequel of the show. But fans continued to be hopeful. In fact, despite Adaa making it very clear in an interview that she hasn’t been approached for Naagin 3, the buzz about her return refused to die down. Even the busy schedule of Mouni – she has Brahmastra, Gold and Mehrunisa in the pipeline – could not stop the speculations by fans and media outlets. As of today, it is official that both the actresses have moved on from Naagin. Balaji Telefilms’ head-honcho, Ekta Kapoor, made the announcement herself on her social media pages. She shared a pic from the show and revealed in the caption that they have bid adieu to Mouni and Adaa.

A new nagin arrives! As we bid Adieu to @imouniroy and @adaakhann from NAAGIN🐉🐉🐉🐉we welcome the NEW! Will soon reveal my new ‘naagin’ or should I say ‘NAAGINS’ #waitfornaagin3 A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Dec 5, 2017 at 5:36am PST

But hey, there is a silver lining after all. Since the show must go on, Ekta has also officially announced Naagin 3 with a new star cast. Though the names of the actresses replacing Mouni and Adaa have not yet been revealed, Ekta has promised the viewers that the deed will be done soon. Yes, she has hinted that one or more than one actresses will be joining the cast of the upcoming show. She definitely knows how to keep the fans of her show worked up.

Do you think that a new star cast will be able to do justice to Mouni and Adaa’s contribution to the series? Will you watch Naagin 3 if Mouni is not on the show? Tell us everything you are feeling right now in comments below.