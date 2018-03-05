It’s official! Pooja Hegde will star opposite Jr NTR in Trivikram’s next

Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas are set to collaborate for their next project. The film will go on floors in March. The film was originally launched last year in October, but it is now back on track. Fans are super excited about this promising combination. And now joining them on board is Pooja Hegde. There have been plenty of speculations as to who would be the female lead in this film. Reports suggested that Anu Emmanuel who was last seen in Trivikram’s Agnyaathavaasi was in talks to be part of this movie as well. Reports also suggested that the makers were in talks with Shraddha Kapoor and Pooja Hegde. And looks like the makers have ‘found the one’ in the latter. The actress has taken to social media to confirm the news – Extremely happy to be on board ..looking forward to work with @tarak9999, Trivikram sir and the rest of the super talented team..Gonna be great.

This is the second project Pooja has bagged in the last few months. She will also be part of Mahesh Babu’s next. She will soon make a special appearance in Rangasthalam that also stars Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress will be seen in a special number. The actress was last seen in Duvvada Jagannadham, opposite Allu Arjun. After burning the dance floor with two epic dancers – Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, she is set to shake a leg with Jr NTR. “Be assured to see NTR in a very interesting characters and the team has been heavily guarding information with regards to the role in the film. NTR will undergo an image makeover and the team is yet to zero in on a look.”revealed a source while speaking with Firstpost.

Jr NTR was last seen in Jai Lava Kusa that went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2017. As for Trivikram, his last film with Pawan Kalyan fared disastrously at the box office.