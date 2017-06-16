It’s OFFICIAL! Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 to release in 4000 screens in China this September

After breaking all the records in India and abroad, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati‘s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is all set to hit the screens in China. And while it was reported earlier that the film might release in China in July, we now hear that the fans will have to wait a bit longer. Yes, Baahubali 2 will now premiere in the country in September. And though the buzz around the film is huge, it won’t get as many screens as Aamir Khan’s Dangal did. From what we hear, Baahubali 2 will release in only 4000 screens. As trade analyst and industry tracker – Ramesh Bala revealed on Twitter, “#Baahubali2 will release in #China in Sep’17 in 4,000 Screens. Stars will go to #China for Promotions.”

Ramesh even revealed to us how the makers are planning to visit China and promote their film heavily. This will really help benefit the film. The makers have also made a few changes to suit the Chinese sensibilities. The Baahubali 2 makers have even hired E Star, the company which released Dangal, to distribute their film in the Chinese market. And the company feels SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus can easily collect in excess of Rs 300 crore in China itself. As Ramesh added on Twitter, “#China Distr #EStars sets a minimum BO target for its movies pre-release. The BO Target: ¥300M ($44.1 Million). For #Dangal – it was ¥500M ($73.5 M). It exceeded & at $182M now.” (ALSO READ – Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will be a BIGGER hit than its prequel in China – here’s why)

Though Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s Baahubali: The Beginning did not work so well in China last time around, there is a lot of expectation from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. After collecting in excess of Rs 1000 crore in India alone, China will be a testing ground for SS Rajamouli‘s movie. How much will it be able to rake in at the Chinese box office? Well, time will tell. Till then stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest details about Baahubali 2 right here…