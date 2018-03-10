It’s official! Prabhudheva will direct Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

One of the most anticipated Bollywood films is undoubtedly Dabangg 3. After all it will mark the return of the eccentric police officer – Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan. With regards to the third part, there have been speculations aplenty about who would direct Dabangg 3. Rumours had been floating around that Arbaaz wouldn’t be helming the project, instead Prabhudheva had been called upon to direct the actor. But there had been no confirmation. But according to noted film critic, Sreedhar Pillai, it is now confirmed that the dancing maestro will helm the third part of this popular franchise. In fact, the director himself has confirmed the news while speaking with Quint- “I was in Mumbai last week to finalise the details. I can finally reveal that I am directing Dabangg 3 for Salman and Arbaaz Khan. We’ve been closely associated for the longest time. I share a warm friendship with them. Who says no to them?” stated the actor! It’s now official! The Wanted duo is back! How excited are you?

Prabhudheva has also revealed that nothing of the movie has changed except for the director – “Everything including the cast remains the same. Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz… the music will be by Sajid-Wajid. Everything in Dabangg is unchanged except me the director.”

Prabhudeva and Salman Khan share a special connection because it was Wanted that gave the superstar a new lease of life at the box office. Incidentally, Prabhudheva and Sonakshi also share a great rapport as the two have worked on multiple projects. We can’t wait for the film to on floors! Prabhudheva is returning to Hindi films after three years. He last directed Sing is Bling in 2015.

In other news, Prabhudheva will also be seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s silent thriller – Mercury. The film has caught everybody’s attention for its no dialogue theme.