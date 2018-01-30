It’s official! Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 postponed again, will now release in June or August

2.0, one of the biggest films in Asia starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar was all set for a April 27th, 2018 release. While the producers of Mahesh babu and Allu Arjun were concerned about the same since their films’ release were to release on the same day, there seemed to be no change in the schedule. In a surprising turn of events it is now official that 2.0 will NOT release in April after all. This news has been confirmed by Surendhar MK while speaking exclusively with Bollywoodlife. “The film will not release in April. The movie has been pushed by a few months. The makers are planning on a mid-August release” revealed Surendhar further. This is big news! 2.0, one of the most awaited sci fi films, a spiritual successor to Enthiran has been awaited by fans for the longest time. This is the third time the movie’s release date has been pushed. “When is 2.0 ever going to release’ is probably the question on everyone’s mind.” Also Read: Making of 2.0 part II: The makers promise Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar will stand in front of you, courtesy 3D technology

2.0 follows a brand new storyline even though it’s a spiritual successor to Enthiran. While Rajinikanth will return as Chitti and Dr Vaseegaran, Akshay Kumar will be seen in a brand new avatar. His first look had fans terrified. He reportedly plays a scientist Dr Richard but the news of him turning into a bird as a result of a wrong experiment has been rubbished by the actor himself. “Whatever you hear about 2.0 is a lie as no one knows anything about it. and we are not allowed to talk about it. In fact, I am glad that such rumours (of him playing a scientist who turns into a crow) are doing the rounds because people will be infor a surprise when they watch the film.” revealed the actor while speaking with Mid-day. The film also stars Amy Jackson who reportedly plays a droid. The film release in 3D. Makers of the film are working to make sure 2.0 is about of the world.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait longer! But we are sure, the producers of Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun’s film must be relieved over this change in release date.