It’s official! Rajinikanth is now on Instagram with 37K followers already

Good news for all the Thalaivar fans! The veteran actor after all these years is now to make his powerful presence felt all over and that includes social media. It’s official Thalaivar Rajinikanth is now on Instagram and Facebook. The actor already boasts of 27K followers. The first post is a popular picture from Kabali. The caption aptly reads – Vannakam! Vandhuten nu sollu. ( Tell them I have arrived) Obviously fans are ecstattic as the superstar is now part of their Insta world. On Facebook, he has earned 137,381 likes already! That’s what you call the Rajinikanth effect. Is this step in the direction of his political ambitions? Two days ago, Rajinikanth made his first public appearance after his political announcement. “Big Politicians should speak carefully in front of ppl.. There is a vacuum in TN for leadership.. Hence I am coming” declared the actor at the meeting. He hasn’t announced his party’s name yet.

In other news, the much awaited Kaala Karikaalan teaser was out on March 1st. The intense teaser promised an entertaining gangsta drama. Rajinikanth was stellar as Kaala with his swag, killer dialogues and his kickass action stunts. The teaser was complete with Santhosh Narayanan’s background score. The film also stars Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi. This is Thalaivar’s second film with Pa Ranjith. The movie is produced by Dhanush. The film is set to hit theatres on 27th April, 2017. As for his other project 2.0 – the movie recently faced a hurdle when its teaser released online. Soundarya Rajinikanth slammed those for circulating the promo. However, fans can’t stop gushing about the teaser that is yet to release. The sci fi adventure was pushed forward for the third time.

While fans are disappointed over 2.0’s delay, they are eagerly looking forward to Kaala! The teaser has crossed 20M views already. Everyone is ready to watch Rajinikanth kick some serious ass. Are you?