It’s official! Rajinikanth will clash with not just Mahesh Babu but also Allu Arjun on April 27

Last evening, Rajinikanth surprised fans when he announced that his upcoming film, Kaala Karikaalan would release on 27th Aril, 2018. With this announcement, two things were confirmed – A Rajinikanth film would release this Summer and that 2.0 is NOT releasing anytime soon. Fans were ecstatic that their disappointment over 2.0’s delay was replaced by joy over the announcement of Kaala Karikaalan’s release. Now when Rajinikanth makes an announcement, it usually creates a stir. A film titled Mr Chandramouli that was to release on the same day has pushed its release date even though they announced it first. That’s how it works when Rajinikanth has spoken! But looks like not everyone is ready to make way for Thalaiva. Because two important films are slated for release on the same day.

Mahesh Babu‘s next with Koratala Siva is touted to be a political thriller. It also stars Kiara Advani. The movie will have Mahesh Babu play a Chief Minister for the first time. As per reports, the film is set to release on 27th April 2018. Another film that is slated to release on the same day is Allu Arjun‘s Naa Peru Surya. One of the producers has, in fact, tweeted that the climax shoot for the film has begun and that film will witness a worldwide release on 27th April. When 2.0 was scheduled to release in April, the producers refused to budge and were clear that their films will release as planned. Looks like they will continue to stick to their decision even after 2.0’s release has been replaced by 2.0.

Last year, Apri, 2017 was big owing to Baahubali’s release. This year, the same slot has been taken over by three big films. Summer just got hotter! Not Just Rajinikanth, but Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are also coming! Which movie are you rooting for? Kaala Karikaalan or Bharat Ane Nenu or Naa Peru Surya?