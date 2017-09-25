It’s official! Ranveer Singh to play cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s next

Rumours on Ranveer Singh collaborating with Kabir Khan for a sports film based on India’s Cricket World Cup victory in 1983 have been doing the rounds since quite some time now. In fact BollywoodLife was the first one to even report to how Arjun Kapoor was the initial choice for this one before Kabir zeroed down on Ranveer as his real hero. Well, guess your speculations can finally come to an end for here’s an official confirmation coming from the makers of the film. Yes, Ranveer has officially bagged the iconic role as Kapil Dev for this one of a kind film, in the making…Also read: After Salman Khan, Kabir Khan to direct Ranveer Singh – read details!

Confirms Vishnu Vardhan Induri who is co-producing this incredible journey of Team India, “With his energy and passion, we feel that Ranveer is a perfect fit to play Kapil Dev, one of the greatest sporting legends India has ever produced.” Vikramaditya Motwane of Phantom Films too seconds him saying it’s not easy taking on the mantle of Kapil Dev. “If any actor can do it, it’s Ranveer,” Both spoke in interaction with Mumbai Mirror.

Kabir, who has just finished the script writing, too recalled that he’d watched this memorable World Cup when he was in school. “I had no idea then that from that day on cricket in India would change forever. As a filmmaker, the journey to that win, filled with the raw energy and sheer passion of a young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on. It’s great to have Ranveer come on board as Kapil Dev, as honestly I could see no one else in the role since I started working on the script.”

For all the uninitiated, The 1983 Prudential Cup is a celebratory milestone in the history of Indian cricket. The final was played between India and West Indies at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on June 25. India pulled off a beautiful upset by bowling out the best batting line-up for 140 runs from 52 overs with Kapil running around 20 yards to take a magnificent catch to dismiss Viv Richards, the top scorer with 33 runs from 28 balls. However, Amarnath was declared as the ‘Man of the Match’ for taking three wickets for just 12 runs in seven overs that he bowled.