It’s official! Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 to begin from October 1 at 9 pm

Your favourite show hosted by your favourite superstar is back! Salman Khan returns as the host for the 11th season of Bigg Boss, where this time again you will have celebs mingling with commoners again. After all, the theme of this year’s Big Boss house is ‘love thy neighbour’. We already know that the show is going to begin at the start of the next month.

Now the channel have themselves put up an official confirmation that the show is going to start from October 1 which is Sunday from 9 pm. So yeah, if you are a Bigg Boss fan, do make sure you leave your Bigg Boss house i.e. your office on time to watch your fave reality show on time. Here’s the channel’s tweet…

We still don’t have a confirmed list of celebs being a part of the show. It is said that Shilpa Shinde and Dhinchak Pooja are signed up for the show, but no confirmation has come from either side as of yet. There are names like that of Priyank Sharma that are doing the rounds .Other names are Pearl Puri, Rani Chatterjee, Varun Sood, Gauri Arora who are almost confirmed. The standby names are Chezanne Khan, Zoya Afroz, Jhanvi kapoor, Niketan Dheer that might be considered if the negotiations of others don’t work. Hina Khan, Niti Taylor and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are no longer in the list of names as they have rejected the offer.

Among the mere mortal participants are Brad from USA who is supposed to be the Firangi factor in the house. Then there is Hina Matlub from U.K and model Natalia Kayy from U.K again. The names of the commoners in the Big Boss house will be soon announced by Colors team. Also a special media tour has been planned to familiarize media with the new house and its rules this week.