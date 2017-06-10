It’s OFFICIAL! Sara Ali Khan kickstarts her Bollywood debut with a trip to Kedarnath – view pic

Saif Ali Khan‘s daughter, Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her BIG Bollywood debut. The star kid has been linked to several films, however looks like she has finally selected her debut movie. She is all set to star in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. And while we were still waiting for an official announcement, Abhishek and Sara’s latest selfie confirms all the reports that were doing the rounds. Bombay Times got hold of a picture of the star kid along with her director at the Kedarnath temple. If that doesn’t make it official what else will?

Apparently, Abhishek Kapoor was in Uttarakhand recently for a recce (a huge portion of the film will be shot in Kedarnath) and Sara Ali Khan decided to join him. The two undertook a 22 kilometer trek to the Kedarnath temple to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. They attended the Friday (June 9) morning aarti, prayed, sought blessings and left. They took a few pictures outside the temple, before going ahead with their recce. (ALSO READ – Is Kareena Kapoor Khan the source of inspiration of Sara Ali Khan’s intensive workout regime? watch videos)

A few days back we had even spotted the duo along with Sushant and Amrita Singh (Sara’s mother) at a restaurant in Mumbai. From what we hear, the final details were finalised during this meeting and both the stars signed on the dotted line. According to multiple reports, Sara plays Sushant’s love interest in this modern day love story titled Kedarnath. The film will hit the floors by the end of this year and will release mid 2018. (ALSO READ – Sara Ali Khan – Sushant Singh Rajput or Jhanvi Kapoor – Ishaan Khattar – Which hot pair are you vouching for?)

Earlier, Sara had been linked to several projects including a Karan Malhotra film opposite Hrithik Roshan and a Karan Johar-Salman Khan joint production featuring Ayush Sharma. She was also going to be a part of Student of the Year 2. However, looks like she has finally decided to debut alongside Sushant in Kedarnath. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about this film. In the meantime, also tell us how excited are you to see Sara on the silver screen in the comments section below!