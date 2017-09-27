It’s official! Shahid Kapoor to team up with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director

Shahid Kapoor for the last few months has been busy prepping for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious mega-project – Padmavati. While fans are super excited to see him in a royal avatar for the first time, one couldn’t help but wonder what was next after Padmavati! There were rumours that the actor was set to team up with Toilet Ek Prem Katha director. In fact a source had told Bollywoodlife earlier – “Vipul K Rawal had written a script called Roshni (working title), for which he wanted to collaborate with Shahid. He shared the idea which Shahid loved and immediately agreed to be a part of. Shahid being one of the finest star actor got equally excited. With the success of Toilet, KriArj may have green-lit the project putting it together by getting Shree Narayan Singh, as its director. Though not much is known at this juncture, Shahid is busy with Padmavati and will talk about his new signings officially once he’s back, so nothing can be confirmed.” But it’s now official! Shahid will join hands with Sree Narayan Singh, the man behind Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The film will be produced by T-series and KriArj Entertainment. Also Read: Padmavati: Make way for warrior king Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh!

“With films like Kaminey, Jab We Met, Haider and Udta Punjab, Shahid has proved his mettle as an actor. To top that his star presence is undeniable and I look forward tp working with him.”Stated Sree Narayan Singh as per reports on BT. As for Shahid, here’s what he had to say according to the same report – “It took me a while to decide what I wanted to do after a film like Padmavati. However when I read the script and met Sree and Prernaa, I made up my mind. I feel privileged to be part of this fantastic team. Bhushan added later,”It’s a very exciting film with a good story and a strong social message.”

