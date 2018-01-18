It’s official! Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy is all set to be remade in Bollywood

Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey was quite the head turner last year. While the movie ran into controversies its bold posters and debatable plot, one can’t deny the praise and acclaim it received all the same.Arjun Reddy touched upon the complex issue of love and rejection through a a medical student with anger management issues. Although offbeat, the fact that today’s youth could connect with the film worked in Arjun Reddy’s favour big time! It’s no wonder, rumours of a possible Hindi remake started to do the rounds. But now we have confirmed news! As per reports on Bombay times, the film’s remake rights have officially been bought by Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde of Cinel Studios ( Of Mubarakan fame) Also Read: It’s official! Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv to star in Arjun Reddy’s Tamil remake

The deal was reportedly finalised last week in Hyderabad. Considering, its pan India appeal, the film is definitely sought after in Bollywood. Apart from the story plot, the original lead actor Vijay Devarakonda too made everyone sit up with his rebellious, brash act. It was hard to believe it was the same fun-loving guy from Pelli Choopulu. His role was powerful and influential. That’s why, ever since rumours of the remake, names of several Bollywood actors cropped up, but no official announcement had been made. “Discussions are on right now. We will make the announcement soon.” revealed Murad Khetani. Ashwin Varde reveals that “The movie will be completely edgy and mainstream” Given the canvas of most Hindi remakes of South films. This too is expected to be grander than the original. Interestingly, the Hindi film will be directed by Sandeep Vanga itself who also helmed the original.

After this exciting announcement, we can’t wait to find out who will step into Arjun Reddy’s shoes? In fact, Bollywoodlife conducted a poll to find out from our readers who would they want to see. Have you VOTED yet?