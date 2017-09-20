It’s raining sexy as Tina Datta poses in a hot blue bikini – view pic

Tina Datta is making fans go crazy and making some of us jealous as she is chilling in a pool. That’s the weekend we want desperately! The actress sports a hot blue bikini and posed in a pool. Well, that is one hot picture and the caption completes it. Tina writes, “Not only the thirsty seek the water,,the water as well seeks the thirsty ~Rumi”. Ah, a sexy picture with a Rumi quote, now that’s the ongoing trend we must say. A lot of actors and even social media savvy people put up hot pics with a line or two written by famous writers.

But this was a different version of ‘What you seek is seeking you’. Remember? From Jab Harry Met Sejal? Anyway, television actresses are all game when it comes to shedding their sanskari avatars. A lot of TV actresses who are usually seen in a saree clad avatar on television put on the sexiest bikini and pose for their Instagram. While a lot of them face social media backlash and unnecessary hate, some actually compliment the celebrities on the Insta post and write the sweetest things. Looks like body-shaming on social media is something that won’t stop for a long time now. (ALSO READ: Tina Datta shows off her flower power in Taiwan-view pics)

Check out this picture of Tina in a blue bikini right here.

Not only the thirsty seek the water,,the water as well seeks the thirsty ~Rumi 📸 @moneesha999 A post shared by 💫Tinzi💫 (@dattaatinaa) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:32am PDT

Check out some of her other hot pictures right here.

Live life as if everything is rigged in your favour.. A post shared by 💫Tinzi💫 (@dattaatinaa) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:44am PDT

