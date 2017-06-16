It’s selfie mania with Salman Khan in Gokuldham society of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

After a round of reality shows, Salman Khan is now making appearances in TV serials to promote his film Tubelight and one show he would not miss to visit is Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. For the last 5 years, Salman Khan has been making appearances on the show and this time as well he paid a visit to the Gokuldham Society and this is what happened. Well he met a bachelor Popatlal and a selfie mania ensued with the cast and the crew not letting their cameras rest.

Popatlal made sure that Salman Khan comes to Gokuldham Society. That too for a selfie with him and Jhilmil. Everybody knows that he is the only eligible bachelor in Gokuldham Society. And the reason for him being single is that he hasn’t found the right partner. Now Jhilmil, a pretty girl, comes to meet him and tells him that she is in love with him. But she has one condition before the marriage – a selfie with Salman Khan.

“It’s the third time that Salman has come to promote his film on our show. He knows all the actors by name and they all had good time interacting with him. He praised the unity and affection for each other amongst the residents of Gokuldham Society,” says the creator and producer of the show Asit Kumar Modi.

And comments our apna Popatlal, “Salman is very cool actor. Once on the sets, he is very cooperative. Post selfie for the story sequence for the episode, he took selfie with everybody. Tapu sena specially had great time interacting with him. Sohail Khan is very positive. Let’s see when will we have them next.”

The Salman Khan track will last for a week and will air this month in the show!