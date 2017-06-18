Jaat Ki Jugni to be REPLACED by Pehredaar Piya Ki; last episode to release in July

In just three months of its run Sony TV ‘s show Jaat Ki Jugni will be going off air. The Rashmi Sharma show starting Madirakshi Mundle and Vishal Vashistha will be making way for Pahredaar Piya Ki. The show could barely complete its three months run and is been shut down by the channel in just 4 months. The poor ratings of the show and no popularity of the characters was the reason for this decision. The show will have last episode in first week of July .

Jaat Ki Jugni is produced by Rashmi Sharma, who has made hits like Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Sasuraal Simar Ka and Shakti – Astitva Ke Eshaas Ki, could not recreate the magic this time. The show was based on Venkatesh – Karishma Kapoor starrer, Anari and boasted of an enviable star cast. Madirakshi, popular as Sita of Siya Ke Ram was chosen as a young Haryanvi girl to play the main lead as Munni. While Vishal Vashishth’s popular with shows like Veera and Ganga played a macho character of rustic Bittu. The show also had seasoned actors like Yash Tonk, Rinku Karmarkar, Richa Soni playing main roles. The story was set in Haryana of two families at war and how kids of families fall in love. Till now only Bittu and Munni’s love track was developed but now hurriedly they will be shown marriage to end the show.

Seems like Jaat Ki Jugni was too rural for Sony TV’s audience and that’s why channel decided to stick to their usual style. Sony is known for urban shows and not rural family dramas. Pahredaar Piya Ki stars Tejaswi Prakash and Afaan Khan. The show is a story of marriage between an 18 year old girl and a 9 year old boy. The show has been shot in various locations of Rajasthan and has rich production value. It marks the return of Tejaswi after Swaragini in a royal avatar. The show also stars Parmeet Sethi, Suyyash Rai, Kishori Shahane, Jiten Lalwani in main roles.

Pahredaar Piya Ki is been produced by Shashi and Sumeet Productions. After Diya Aur Baati Hum and Tu Sooraj Mein Sanjh Piya Ki… this is third show from the production house with Rajasthan as backdrop. Tejaswi plays princess Diya in the show who gets married to a 9 year old Prince Ratan to protect the honour and commitment of her family. Though Diya is shown engaged to another prince, her life changes with Ratan entering her life. So rather than becoming a bride she becomes a protector of her husband. The channel is been categorically denying that it’s not a child’s marriage, it will be shown as Diya and Ratan are not married in the usual way. The show starts from 17 July on Sony Entertainment Television.