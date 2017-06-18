Jab Harry Met Sejal is getting a lot of ‘love’ from Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt; especially for Shah Rukh Khan

Are you liking Shah Rukh Khan’s womanizing act in the mini trail of Jab Harry Met Sejal? Because Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt are loving it! For the launch of JHMS’ ‘mini trails’, the makers chose to use television as the best platform. The first clip from the film was released where we saw a completely pervy Shah Rukh making questionable advances at random girls at bars. Oh that’s not all, in the clip, he even admits to being a womanizer. Obviously, Anushka doesn’t buy this confession and states that he doesn’t want to help her and hence he’s making stuff up. Now we don’t know about you but we were certainly slightly creeped out by his act. Not that we haven’t seen it already but that it’s a little too ‘not Shah Rukh’. So while we’re still shocked to see that (he looks charming af, just saying), Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt are totally lovin’ his womanizer avatar.

Oh yes, they took to Twitter to express their love for the actor’s performance in the film. KJo tweeted, “Imtiaz Ali captures conversational chemistry in the best way and @iamsrk rules Romance! @AnushkaSharma is superb” Even Alia posted how much she liked the trailer by saying, “Hahah superb!!! I love it!!!” Filmmaker Milap Zaveri also shared his love for SRK as he posted, “t’s BRILLIANT! LOVE @iamsrk sir and @AnushkaSharma ” So you see, despite Khan’s creepy act, everybody’s simply loving the show.

Imtiaz Ali captures conversational chemistry in the best way and @iamsrk rules Romance! @AnushkaSharma is superb https://t.co/Dbu7GcKeIx — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 18, 2017

Hahah superb!!! I love it!!! https://t.co/NPwSAo2z8Q — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 18, 2017

Now mini trails wasn’t the only thing the makers shared during the India vs Pakistan match. They also shared a song’s glimpse during the match, which luckily, some people managed to capture and put on social media. The makers though, haven’t put out anything of the song Main Bani Teri Radha. In case you folks missed it, you can check it out on our site. The tease looks very intriguing and so does the song. Obviously, it would look good, you got Shah Rukh and Anushka together, for god sake! We’d love to see how they promote their film, which reminds us, if your name is Sejal, you might get a chance to meet the actor.

