Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 2 gives us three theories about what the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer might be about

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. Isn’t that a lethal combo? Imtiaz knows just the right chords to strike, with his power of storytelling, and SRK knows just the right buttons to push with his acting prowess. Combine them and there is a high probability that you are going to bawl like a baby in the theaters when you watch the film. Anushka Sharma stars as the female lead in this romantic drama. Makers have ensured that they keep as much about the film under wraps as they can, and that includes the plot as well. I mean they only revealed the title a few weeks ago, right? The makers are promoting the film through a series of mini trailers, much like the recent YRF venture, Meri Pyaari Bindu. First two of trailers of the film are out and give us the faintest hint about what exactly happened jab Harry met Sejal.

Shah Rukh plays Harry, short for Harinder Singh Nehra, a tour guide hailing from Punjab, while Anushka, of course is Sejal, a lawyer from Gujarat. The movie has been shot across the scenic locales of Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon, Budapest, and Punjab. Those are enough hints for us to know that travelling will play a big part in the narrative. But what else? Here is our attempt at decoding the two mini trailers of Jab Harry Met Sejal.

#This absurdly sounds like 50 Shades of Grey! But Anushka talks about signing an indemnity bond with SRK in the mini trailer number 2 of Jab Harry Met Sejal. If they indulge in sexual intercourse, Harry will be absolved of all legal charges – that is what the legal document is about. Maybe the two do sign the indemnity bond, and eventually develop feelings for each other. But does the bond that they sign create an emotional problem in their future and keeps them away from each other?

#Maybe they sign the bond, and Anushka falls for SRK, but he uses the legal document to keep his responsibilities at bay? Also Read: Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 2: Anushka Sharma talks about intercourse and leaves Shah Rukh Khan speechless

#Having the security of an indemnity bond, maybe SRK tries his best to woo Anushka and eventually succeeds. And then they go on to forget about the legal paper and live happily ever after!

Do you have any theories that have popped up in your head after watching the Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trailer 2? Share ’em with us in comments below…