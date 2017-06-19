In less than 5 seconds, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka get too close for comfort – watch video

This seems to be getting hotter than we expected! No points for guessing, we are talking about the latest trending video – Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 2 featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. While the first trail was all about Shah Rukh being the ‘cheap’ Harry. This second one leads to a rather ‘sexual interaction’ with Anushka basically clarifying that even if they get intimate, he will be absolved of all charges. Like you know what she’s hinting at? But what’s hotter is how while Anushka is talking about sexual advances, there’s this 3 secs of ridiculously hot distraction of Shah Rukh and Anushka almost kissing each other in the background. Yes…Also read: Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 2: Anushka Sharma talks about intercourse and leaves Shah Rukh Khan speechless

It’s not like this is the first time Shah Rukh and Anushka are seen sharing screen space together. We have seen them together from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to Jab Tak Hai Jaan. But having said that, none of their previous films had Shah Rukh and Anushka looking so sickeningly hot as a pair. Their chemistry looks so irresistible in Jab Harry Met Sejal that we’ve fallen for them, even before watching the full promo of the film. Well, dunno about you but we’re surely tempted to watch more of Sejal and Harry’s chemistry after looking at this 3 sec of hotness.

Here are 3 grabs just so that you get a closer view of Shah Rukh and Anushka’s steamy hot chemistry:

Let’s not forget, Jab Harry Met Sejal also features a cameo of Ranbir Kapoor, who by the way even came up with the title of the film. So there…there… you have everything you need to know about Jab Harry Met Sejal. How excited are you for this film? PS: Just in case you didn’t know, the first song titled Main Bani Teri Radha too is expected to be out soon so you better not miss out watching this space for more updates on JHMS!