Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 4: Anushka Sharma awkwardly explains her name’s meaning to a disinterested Shah Rukh Khan

The fourth mini trail of Jab Harry Met Sejal is here! Thankfully, Pahlaj Nihalani can breathe a sigh of relief as there is nothing like ‘íntercourse’ in it. In the new mini trail, Anushka Sharma is trying to explain to Shah Rukh Khan’s Harry the meaning of her name in the movie. She does that by making her hand do the wavy action, and we find her doing that in quite a couple of scenes. Don’t know why she keeps on doing that, since Shah Rukh Khan is later telling her that he has no interest in knowing the meaning of her name.

The trailer also has some interesting scenes like the beginning, when Harry throws the key to Sejal and she drops it, and then gestures him to pick it up. There is another scene where she is looking under a car, and then there is another scene where she is seen getting into the mood of a pub, seeing her doing that reminded me of Emma Stone doing the same in some movie. Shah Rukh Khan is also seen looking frustrated by her actions. Here’s the mini trail…

Jab Harry Met Sejal is Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s first collaboration with director Imtiaz Ali. The movie, which is also produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, is shot in various locations in Europe and has Shah Rukh Khan playing a Casanova guide, while Anushka Sharma plays a Gujarati tourist. Pritam has scored the music for the film. The movie was in news recently when Pahlaj Nihalani found the word ‘intercourse’ in one of the trailers to be offensive and wanted the trailer to be stopped from screening. He later challenged a news channel saying that if they can bring him 1 lakh votes, he would agree to pass the movie without any cuts.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is scheduled to release on August 4.