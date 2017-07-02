Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 5: Five clues we got about the plot of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s romantic movie

In an interesting way to promote the movie, Shah Rukh Khan has been releasing mini trailers of his upcoming movie, Jab Harry Met Sejal, instead of a proper trailer. Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali who is working with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. Shah Rukh Khan plays a tourist guide in the movie named Harry, who is also a Casanova. Anushka Sharma, meanwhile, is playing Sejal, a tourist who is roaming around in Europe and meets Harry. This is the third movie that Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are doing together, after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (and not counting SRK’s cameo in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil). The movie is scheduled to release on August 4.

The latest mini trail, or mini trail number 5, have been released by Shah Rukh Khan some time back. While the previous mini trails have explored the characters and their dynamics, the new mini trail gives quite an idea about the plot of the light-hearted romantic entertainer. Here are five clues about the plot we got from the new mini trail

Sejal is engaged…and not to Harry

Just like a typical Imtiaz Ali heroine (Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jab We Met, Deepika Padukone in Love Aaj Kal and Nargis Fakhri in Rockstar), even Anushka Sharma seem to be engaged to some poor soul, who for sure, will be ditched for Shah Rukh Khan.

The lost ring is the crux

Remember what was the working title of Jab Harry Met Sejal? Yeah… The Ring! So that means Sejal’s lost ring is playing a really important in the movie. Which means…

Harry and Sejal’s relationship develops over finding this

Sejal is seen searching for that ring by tracing where all she has been in Europe and she hires Harry, the guide to help her. And we are sure the journey will help these two bond and develop their relationship.

Finding that ring could be the solution

Whatever crisis Harry and Sejal may find in their relationship, which I am sure is that unseen fiance, finding that ring will help them see the solution in a better way.

The ring gives the movie an excuse for globe-trotting

Imtiaz Ali loves to makes his lead characters travel a lot, and the pursuit of this missing ring gives him the perfect excuse for the same.

Here’s the trailer again, for your reference…

