Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 5: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma turn Jasoos to search for a missing ring

Now I know why Jab Harry Met Sejal was first called as The Ring. The new mini trail (Don’t worry, Mr Pahlaj Nihalani…the promo doesn’t have any ‘offensive’ word, unless you have any objection with ‘ring’) actually gives an idea of what the plot is all about. And it is strangely similar to what one self-confessed and infamous critic had once shared in one of his YouTube videos. Well, the new mini trail is about how Anushka’s character Sejal has lost her engagement ring and she takes the help of Shah Rukh Khan’s Harry to find it back.

The quite humorous trail shows us how Harry and Sejal look at various photographs of Sejal’s to determine where the ring has fallen off. And Sejal’s annoyance at not finding the ring makes Harry look exasperated. It is interesting to see that all the mini trails release till now are all lighthearted in nature and doesn’t focus too much on their building romance, save for that tease of the flirty stuff in the second mini trail.

Here’s the fifth mini trail…

Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who is working with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma for the first time. It has quite a few trademark tropes of the director like the playful banter between the leads, good music and travel-lust. Pritam has scored the music for the film. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a Sardar getup for the first time. The movie is scheduled to release on August 4.

So how did you find the new mini trail of Jab Harry Met Sejal? Share your thoughts below…