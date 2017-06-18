Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail review: Shah Rukh Khan’s CHEAP act will make you go weak in the knees

Shah Rukh Khan’s collaboration with Imtiaz Ali for a film is like perfect marriage between love and romance. While is popularly referred to as the King Of Romance, Imtiaz’s films have always dealt with matters of heart. Now when these two decided to collaborate for a film, romantics like us were super thrilled. And from the first mini trail that’s out now we just got a glimpse of King Khan’s character and trust us it is nothing like we have seen before. Yes, Shah Rukh has made us fall in love over and over again and this time around he manages to tickle our funny bone with his flirty act of Harry. Here read Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail review…

Imtiaz Ali’s Harry is romantic, but not in a typical way. He’s the guy any woman looking for serious relationship should steer clear for. He’s suave, sexy and wild. He is also a womaniser, who’s unreliable. We’re not sure about his profession, but he looks pretty well dressed in suits and cool jackets. Harry will sweep you off your feet with as much ease as he will dump you.

Shah Rukh Khan is scorching HOT! He looks stunning and we bet you will play this few second tease on a loop just to see him again and again. SRK manages to make an impression in the very beginning where he describes his type “CHEAP”, the kinds who every woman should keep at an arms distance. Obviously there is an irresistible charm about Shah Rukh’s Harry that one often sees in the man himself. He might be that creep that you’d want to despise, but when SRK plays the part you’d be still attracted to him. Anushka Sharma as the geeky Sejal will intrigue you.

It's too short a promo to find flaws in, but one part where Harry runs his finger on a girl's ab will kind of manage to creep you. Because this is an image that one does not associate with Shah Rukh. But again that is the actor's success and the filmmaker's achievement in getting break a super star's image and introduce to you a character ahead of the star.

Well, the film set for an August 4 release and while the team has managed to keep the film's story a secret, this teaser is only making us super eager for the film's release.