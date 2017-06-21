Jab Harry Met Sejal new still: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma paint a happy-go-lucky picture for the first song Radha

The first song, titled Radha, from the upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal will be out today. We will get to see the lead pair Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma make merry in this fun number. A new still from the song has surfaced on the social media, and gives us a hint of vibe that the song will be oozing. SRK has his arm around Anushka’s shoulder as they both walk while laughing – a typical Bollywood happy-go-lucky poster pose. Treading on the same path as Dear Zindagi, Red Chillie Entertainment is promoting Jab Harry Met Sejal through a series of mini trailers. The first three of which are out and have been well received by the audience. Now, taking forward the promotions, SRK will fly to Ahmedabad to meet winners of a contest held earlier. At the same event, Radha will be unveiled. We are sure we will get to see SRK groove and move on the beats of this fun song in front of his fans.

Radha has been composed by Pritam, who is teaming up with Imtiaz Ali after a very long time. Imtiaz and Pritam earlier collaborated for Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal (2009) and Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor starrer Jab We Met (2007). We are eagerly looking forward to their latest collab. Also Read: 5 reasons why you should be really excited for Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Radha song from Jab Harry Met Sejal

Talking about the event in Ahmedabad, reportedly around 7000 girls named Sejal, from across the country have written letters to SRK, after a contest was held. The actor will meet the contest winners in a meet and greet in Ahmedabad, as it is the city from where the maximum number of letters flew in.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to release on August 4.