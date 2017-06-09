Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are musing about love and life in this Twitter chat

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, sharing screen space with Anushka Sharma. They have previously worked together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The promotional gambits for the film have kickstarted. Last night the title of the movie was released in two parts, putting an end to the months of speculations surrounding it. Now, the lead pair has taken to Twitter to keep their fans engaged. SRK and Anushka are musing about love and life in a conversation on Twitter.

Anushka shared a poster of the film which read, “What if you met your love somewhere?” and tagged Shah Rukh. The actor replied with another poster, that read “Stay met!” Short, witty, and an incredible life advice, if you think about it. We hope these Twitter conversations continue over the course of the film’s promotions. Well, do you have another answer to Anushka’s question? Tell us in comments below…

If you remember the same sort of banter was used to promote SRK’s previous film, Dear Zindagi. The movie starred Alia Bhatt as the female lead, and she and SRK had quite a few witty, musing exchanges over Twitter. Fans were loving the conversational tweets between the two stars, and they are loving it this time around as well. Let us hope that Jab Harry Met Sejal receives the same positive response that Dear Zindagi got, when it released. Speaking of which, as of today morning, the release date of Jab Harry Met Sejal has been brought ahead by a week. Yep, the makers have averted a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha, and now the movie will hit the screens on August 4.

Jab Harry Met Sejal has been directed by Imtiaz Ali, who has shot the film across the picturesque landscapes of Budapest, Prague, Lisbon, Amsterdam.