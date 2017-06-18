Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan looks simply hot as a casanova and we want him desperately in our lives!

Today, we saw the first mini trail of Jab Harry Met Sejal. Shah Rukh Khan plays Harvinder Singh Nehra, a Casanova tourist guide in Europe. In the first mini trail, he confesses he is a guy of bad character, when it comes to women. He says his way of looking at girls is dirty. If verbally saying it is not enough, we see Shah Rukh Khan moving his fingers on a girl’s midriff right till her navel. But we can understand why women are falling for him in the film. This is the hottest SRK has looked in a long time.

We love how Shah Rukh is experimenting with his looks in the recent past. The best example was Raees. SRK opted for well-cut safari suits, pathanis and a kohl-eyed look that sent hearts aflutter. If he played around with his eyes in Raees, in Jab Harry Met Sejal, the hair does the trick. Yes, the actor has opted for hair colour, a mix of brown, red and gold. The shade is similar to what many men in India use (we are talking about mehendi) but a way lot sexier. He has gone for big hair slicked back and we love it. Shah Rukh Khan has tinted his hair on some occasions but this global look is a new one. (Also Read: Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail review: Shah Rukh Khan’s CHEAP act will make you go weak in the knees)

Now, we come to the styling. The character is that of a womaniser who loves women and presumably, some action between the sheets. Shah Rukh looks hot in the black shirt off screen, but here he is in a white shirt with a few buttons open. The unbuttoned man has been the epitome of everything bindass in Bollywood and it is no different. We get a glimpse of the tattoo as well. We can make out that Harry likes to dress as per the times, given his look in the nightclub. The actor has opted for denims, jerseys, hoodies, fitted shirts and so. He also has the kada and a watch typical to his character. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to promote Jab Harry Met Sejal through a series of mini trailers)

Lastly, it is the facial hair. Years ago, we adored the clean shaven Raj and Rahul who flaunted a bright coloured shirt with light blue denims. He did not need much with his smile and twinkling puppy eyes. Like Raees, Harry is also a bit of a rake and that stubble only adds to his masculinity. We really feel this is the hottest year of Shah Rukh Khan after Raees and now Harry. Do let us know your thoughts? Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…