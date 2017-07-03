Shah Rukh Khan takes to the mic in the latest still from Jab Harry Met Sejal and it’ll soothe your eyes – view pic

Shah Rukh Khan is not called King Of Romance just like that. The actor always manages to make us skip a beat. The latest still has SRK take to the mic and the music has already struck a chord with our heart. The actor is all set to romance Anushka Sharma for a third time in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. The makers had planned an innovative strategy for their film’s promotions and released several mini trailers. While the first song from the film, Radha has already become a rage we’re all excited to catch the next song, a club number titled Beech Beech Mein. Now with Shah Rukh taking the centre stage we’re sure to be entertained. The latest still gives us a sneak peek at what would the song look like. Here take a look and tell us if you too skipped a beat after catching SRK on the microphone…

We also came across this picture where Shah Rukh aka Harry with Sejal (Anushka Sharma) and the duo is twinning in this one. Anushka Sharma looks hot in bronze and black, while SRK looks slick in a black leather jacket. ()

Jab Harry Met Sejal, shows SRK in a all new light. The actor will still play a romantic guy, but this time there’s a twist. In fact, we got a glimpse at Harry’s character in the first mini trail, where he asks Sejal to stay away from a CHEAP. While Anushka plays a Gujarati lawyer who’s on a lookout for her ring. Speculations were that Anushka’s character in the film ends up losing her engagement ring and seeks help from a tour guide (SRK), the duo fall in love and then separate. However, we will have to wait and watch on August 4 when the film releases.