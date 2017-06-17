Jab Harry Met Sejal’s mini trails to release tomorrow and Shah Rukh Khan has found the PERFECT platform to showcase it – read details

Can’t wait to be floored by Shah Rukh Khan’s Punjabi guide avatar in Jab Harry Met Sejal? We are just as curious! Luckily, the much talked about mini trails that the makers have been promoting is set to release tomorrow! You heard that right. And that’s not all. The actor has found the best slot and platform to showcase the clips that they have prepared for the audience. We’ve found out that the makers are set to release the mini trails of Jab Harry Met Sejal during the India vs Pakistan finals cricket match for the Champions Trophy, tomorrow 18th June 2017. You heard that right. As the match would keep fans pumped up, a special add on of JHMS mini trails would serve the right kind of TV breaks! It’s going to be a 30 second intro clip that will give us a peak into what the filmmaker has to offer. A lot like how Dear Zindagi was promoted.

It makes a lot of sense for the marketing team to release it on this platform. Considering how tomorrow is going to be eventful with the match and fans going crazy, the TRPs of the channel would certainly peak up. Hence for them to promote the film here makes total sense. So yeah, fans? Can’t wait for the mini trails? Okay, perhaps here’s something you might not be familiar with. Instead of releasing a trailer of the film, SRK and Imtiaz thought of presenting the first tease of their film in an eccentric way. That’s how the concept of mini trails came into existence. So the first mini trail would be released tomorrow and we’re expecting more in the coming days.

ALSO READ: 5 things to expect from Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal ‘mini trails’

This is the first time Shah Rukh, Imtiaz and Anushka Sharma are coming together for a project. Our interest is certainly piqued since there are too many exciting elements about the film. With the clash from Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha averted, there’s absolutely no stopping the superstar from making JHMS a hit this year! Oh and it’s a love story with a cameo from Ranbir Kapoor, who by the way, came up with the title of the film. There. You have everything you need to know about the movie. And to intrigue you further, we’ve shared points about the film which might further fuel your excitement!

Stay tuned to this space for hot scoop and latest updates…