Jab Shah Rukh Khan met all the Sejals in Ahmedabad and made their day – view pic

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and the makers of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ have embarked on a promotional spree with a series of ‘mini trails’ from the film. In an innovative way to promote the movie, Shah Rukh Khan and the team of Jab Harry Met Sejal had organised a contest where they sought out all the girls with the name Sejal. The makers promised that the city with a maximum number of Sejals will have a special visit from Shah Rukh Khan and spend some time with them. As expected thousands of Sejals applied for the contest, however the city that had the maximum number of Sejals was Ahmedabad. Despite his busy schedule (what with promoting his movie and buying cricket teams), Shah Rukh Khan visited the city and made these Sejals happy.

Shah Rukh not only greeted the Sejals but also stricked a pose with them. As a special gift, Shah Rukh also showed the very first song from the film titled ‘Radha‘ to these fans. Going by the below pics, needless to say, these girls’ day was made!

Shah Rukh Khan also tweeted about meeting the lovely Sejals on his social networking timeline.

Meri Sejals, Meri Radhas… made Imtiaz Ali take this picture so he stays out of it… love you all https://t.co/qSmdTl4M0Z pic.twitter.com/CBD44yhtxS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 21, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as a Punjabi Harinder Singh Nehra and Anushka Sharma as a Gujarati girl named Sejal Parikh, Jab Harry met Sejal is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.