Jackie Shroff has NO idea about Tiger Shroff’s plans to move in with Disha Patani, but doesn’t have an issue with it!

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood and while they have tried to keep their relationship a secret, everyone knows about it by now. Recent reports suggested that Tiger is all set to move into his girlfriend’s new Bandra apartment and the duo would stay in a live in relationship. With Akshay Kumar – Twinle Khanna and Saif Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor opting for live in relationships before settling down, we thought Disha and Tiger were going in the right direction. However, if you ask Jackie Shroff about the authenticity of this news report, he does not have an idea about it! But being a cool father, Jackie declares that even if Tiger does move out, he does not have any issues with his decision.

While talking to Mid-Day about these rumours, Jackie Shroff mentioned, “Tiger is a child. I don’t think he has any plans to move out. At least, he hasn’t told me. But everyone finds a life partner, gets married and decides to settle down. If Tiger plans to move out and stay independently, I don’t have any issues with it. But knowing my children, they won’t do that.” Looks like Tiger just got a green signal for a live in relationship with Disha from his father! (ALSO READ – Hot! Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani get in a swimming pool together after wrapping up the first schedule of Baaghi 2 – view pic)

Meanwhile, Tiger’s mother – Ayesha Shroff laughed off these rumours, when she told the tabloid, “Tiger is very much staying at home with us.” All these rumours started after Tiger helped Disha find and buy a new house in Bandra. A close source told a daily that their intention was to start a live in relationship, but will that happen in the near future? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about Tiger and Disha‘s relationship right here…