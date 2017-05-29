Jackie Shroff is hotter than Salman Khan, says Manish Koirala – Watch exclusive video

Manisha Koirala will be back on the silver screens with Dear Maya, almost five years after her last outing. BollywoodLife caught up with her as we chatted about her upcoming film, her next big film which is Sanjay Dutt’s biopic where she plays Sanjay Dutt’s mother and legendary yesteryear actress, Nargis. But one thing that stood out was her response to the question of who’s hotter – Salman Khan or Jackie Shroff, both of whom have been her co-stars in many films. If today you’ll ask someone that question I am certain they’ll name Salman Khan without a doubt but Manisha Koirala gave a reply contrary to the popular belief these days and she made so much sense. She said, “Jackie and Salman? See both had different charm, but Salman is more in trend now, I think those days it was surely Jackie Shroff.”

And come to think of it, she’s not wrong. Jackie Shroff indeed was your quintessential hero back in the day, in the ’80s and ’90s. Not just that he was often considered as a sex symbol by many. And after the release of Rangeela, he was the indeed the sex symbol for many. So, for Manisha to say that Jackie Shroff is hotter than Salman, is not wrong and is indeed a response that will resonate with many. Also read: Manisha Koirala: I want to do roles which are beyond looking pretty.

Talking about Dear Maya, when asked about her image of an old lady in the film, Manisha told IANS, “It didn’t bother me. Looking pretty and getting praise from people maybe has a value in my personal life, but not as an actress. Vanity does not bother me while playing a character. How will I grow as an actor if I am not exploring different characters? I want to do roles which are beyond looking pretty.” Also read: Dear Maya trailer: Manisha Koirala’s poignant portrayal of a woman seeking imaginary love cannot be missed

The story of the film, Dear Maya, revolves around an old woman who starts living her life all over again in search of love after getting some love letters from a stranger. The film is slated for a June 2, 2017 release…