Jackie Shroff reveals he had a crush on Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit and Dimple Kapadia – watch video

Bffs with Vogue seems to have pulled off something unexpected. After a string of celebs from the current generation, the talk show has brought on board the biggest stars of the ’90s. In the next episode we will see Neha Dhupia chatting up a storm with Jackie Shroff and Juhi Chawla. Now, that is what’s called a pair of BFFs. The two actors have worked together in films like Aaina (1993), Bandish (1996), One 2 Ka 4 (2001), 3 Deewarein (2003). We knew that they are good friends but this will probably the first time we will actually see their camaraderie through a chat show.

Well, Neha being the sassy interviewer she is, asked Jackie about his Bollywood crushes. And Jackie, being the king of cool and bindaas that he is, said Juhi, Madhuri Dixit, and Dimple Kapadia’s names. Well, that is quite a brave call! Check out the promo here:

Jackie Shroff also revealed he had to slap Anil Kapoor 17 times while shooting for the 1989 film Parinda. Talking about a scene, Jackie said that regardless of the shot being approved by the film’s director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anil kept asking for retakes as he wanted to make sure everything was perfect. Jackie said: “I gave him 17 slaps but didn’t give it so hard that he would fall.”

A report by a news portal reveals that Juhi, on the show, was asked which actress she shared a healthy competition with. Juhi was not quick, but took Madhuri Dixit’s name. Whoa! This episode is sure going to be talked about a lot. We sure can’t wait to watch this one. We would love to more such pairs on Bffs with Vogue. Also, can we see Jackie and Juhi pair up on the big screen one more time? Please?