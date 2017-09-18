Jacqueline Fernandez ditches Varun Dhawan and does Tan Tana Tan with Salman Khan – watch video

Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2. Though, she is currently touring the world with the original Judwaa star, Salman Khan. Looks like she is in a mood to ditch her current co-star for the original Judwaa.

Jacqueline took to her social media and shared a fun video. In the short clip, she is seen shaking a leg with Salman as the actor sings Tan Tana Tan. Well, the video is sure to bring back a lot of memories as it was Salman who originally danced on Tan Tana Tan in the '90s. Jacqueline has shook a leg on the reprised version of the song in Judwaa 2.

Well, it only made sense that Jacqueline shook a leg with Salman on the song. There had to be an answer to Varun's video. A few weeks ago the actor had posted a video in which he was seen shaking a leg with Judwaa actress Karisma Kapoor. The video garnered immense attention social media. Let us see if Jacqueline's video with Salman is able to beat the popularity of Varun's video with Karisma.

Check out the video below:

Tan Tanna Tan with the original Judwaa @beingsalmankhan just for you @varundvn 😘😘 time for #judwaa2 now!! #mumbaibound A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Sep 18, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

And more important than that, let us see if Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 is able to match the popularity of Salman's Judwaa!

Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is slated for a September 29, 2017 release and stars Varun Dhawan (in double role of Prem and Raja), Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The film also features Salman Khan in a cameo.

