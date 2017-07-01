Jacqueline Fernandez goes TOPLESS for a magazine cover and looks incredibly sexy! – view pics

Jacqueline Fernandez has just turned up the heat with her recent photo shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine. The actress posed topless for the cover and nailed it. The actress looks super hot in both the images that she shared on her Instagram. The actress let her hair down (obviously!) and flashed the perfect smile that can light up an entire town! She pouts in one of the pictures and will make you go weak in the knees. Jacqueline is wearing a black denim in the photo shoot. She captioned one of the images,” I refuse to be another flower, picked for its beauty and then left to die, I’m gonna be wild, difficult to find and impossible to forget”. Well, can’t argue with that!

The first image where she is pouting is captioned,” Caught between a strong mind and a fragile heart”. So are we Jacky, so are we! She looks every bit sexy and hot in these pictures. The actress is currently shooting for Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu. In fact, they are even going to release the iconic Tan Tana Tan song at IIFA this year. But before we move on to that, you have to check out Jacqueline’s hot pictures right here. (ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu want you to launch Judwaa 2 trailer but there is a quirky condition attached)

Caught between a strong mind and a fragile heart 🌹@tresemmeindia for @cosmoindia A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jun 30, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

If that isn’t hot, what is? We love that the actress has not gone all out with her makeup. It’s not loud at all! What do you think about her pictures? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.