Jacqueline Fernandez is living the beach life in a fluorescent yellow monokini in Bali – view pics

Jacqueline Fernandez is a happy soul and in the past year she has had many reasons to smile too. She has kept busy with back-to-back releases and now that the year is drawing to an end, she has set off on a vacation with her family in Bali. Yes, Jacky is an island girl and her choice of holiday spot hasn’t really surprised us. After all what can be better than chilling by the beach with your loved ones by your side?

But while she is chilling, she has set the temperatures soaring with her hot pictures. Yes, Jacqueline chose to own the beach wearing a fluorescent yellow monokini and we can’t imagine her looking any hotter. With that hot bod and long legs, it is obvious that the actress would want to flaunt it and what better what better way than to sport beachwear. Not only is she looking her best, she is also having the time of her life while there. She earlier posted a video of herself surfing the waves and now she has posted pictures of herself doing a headstand on the sand. Well, she is certainly living the life. Check out her pictures below…

Vitamin Sea 🧜🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 29, 2017 at 6:55am PST

And also watch a video of her learning to surf…

Isn’t it really cool? Well, Jacky is having the time of her life and deservedly so. But she is not the only Bollywood actor to have flown out of the country to ring in the new year. A slew of celebs are setting off to different destinations inorder to have a gala time.