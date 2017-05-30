Jacqueline Fernandez or Kalki Koechlin? Who wore the summery maxi dress better?

Keep Calm. It’s Summer Time! With a plethora of summer styles on the fore, courtesy the new age models of tinsel town modeling some of the snazziest creations of maverick designers, we are quite spoilt for choice. Summer style is simple and life simply seems the best when you have a pair of sandals and maxi dresses! Also, they are so versatile that they can be effortlessly dressed up and dressed down, maxi dresses are the ticket to comfort and style, all in one perfect look. With our roving fashion eye constantly on the look out of style worthy moments, we landed on the perfect summery dress replete with details like the off-shoulder and a bright colored underlining. While we had spotted Jacqueline Fernandez don this lovely maxi dress from the label Shift By Nimish Shah last December, Kalki Koechlin got her summery style on point with the same dress.

With summer at its peak, with little or no respite from the small showers, maxi dresses are the safest bet to beat the heat and look stylish at the same time. Channeling the breezy vibe, here’s how Jacqueline and Kalki aced the style game with the same maxi dress.

Jacqueline Fernandez

We think it can safely be agreed upon that Jacqueline’s signature airport style is chic and fun. The festive season of December witnessed the Sri Lankan beauty making a beeline for a grand family reunion back in her hometown. Looking completely at ease in a sheer black, off-shoulder maxi dress with a bright yellow lining underneath, she accessorized her breezy look with a black velvet bag.

With her long hair pulled back in a high pony, a minimal makeup of winged eyes and nude pink lips complimenting the breezy look, Jacqueline doled out goals for a dressier airport style to emulate. She rounded up the look with black studded flats.

Kalki Koechlin

Attending the screening of her movie, Death In The Gunj on Monday evening, Kalki was snapped wearing a Shift maxi dress By Nimish Shah.

With her long tresses tucked into an elaborate braided updo, Kalki flaunted those sleek shoulders along with a barely-there makeup of delicately lined eyes and nude lips. A pair of delicate thong sandals rounded up her look.

BL Style Verdict

We must say that the divas showed us the perfect way to dress up the maxi dress, irrespective of the vibe. Needless to say, we loved both the looks and believe the maxi dress is on its way to break the seasonal stereotype and can be flaunted in winters as well as summers!