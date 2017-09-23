Jacqueline Fernandez replaces Anil Kapoor in Salman Khan’s Race 3?

Jacqueline Fernandez has played the pretty girl-next-door once too often. Now the actress is set to play a totally hatke role. The actress will be seen as a tough cop in Race 3 alongside Salman Khan. Says an insider, “Jacqueline has an interesting character in this thriller. She will be the one at the helm of things, who will be inspecting the whole situation, much like Abhishek Bachchan in the Dhoom series.”

Daredevil cop

Anil Kapoor, who was part of the previous two installments of the film is missing in Race 3 as the makers wanted to change the role of the tough cop character. So they changed the gender and made it a police-woman. Jackie fits perfectly into the role.

The source adds, “Given that this is a speed-based thriller, Jackie will have a lot of action sequences and stunts, which she will do herself.” This will be a first for the actress. Except for one scene in A Gentleman, Jackie hasn’t got the chance to showcase her badass side, despite being part of several films in the genre like Flying Jatt, Race 2 and Kick.

Shooting soon

Jacqueline, who’s busy promoting Judwaa 2, will soon start filming Race 3. “Salman is also back after wrapping Tiger Zinda Hai. He will sit with the whole team of makers and directors and finalise everything. The film will roll sometime in October,” concludes the source.