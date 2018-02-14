Jacqueline Fernandez reveals Salman Khan’s date for Valentine’s Day – watch video

Salman Khan’s fans have always been curious about his love life. The actor just would not open up about his dating life and his marriage plans, no matter how much his fans and media pleaded. This secrecy has also given rise to speculations around his life. But ending all the speculations today, Jacqueline Fernandez made a huge revelation in an Instagram video. She revealed Salman’s date for Valentine’s Day and we are shocked. Okay! Who are we kidding? We all know Salman’s won’t give up his privacy so easily. But we are not lying either.

Jacqueline and Salman are currently in Bangkok shooting for their upcoming film Race 3. The duo was chilling on the sets when Jacqueline thought of a cruel prank on her fans. In the video posted Salman is talking about his date for the romantic day. Jacqueline gasps and starts to cheer, thinking it is her. While viewers are led to believe that the actors might be spilling the beans on the big secret, turns out Salman is only talking about date fruit. Yep, the actor casually takes up a date from his plate and eats it with a grin on his face while his co-star bursts into laughter. That is a cruel joke, guys! You had us so excited. Check out the video here:

Race 3 also stars Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem in lead roles alongside Jacqueline and Salman. Anil Kapoor reprises his role from the first two films in the franchise. The third instalment, which is being rumoured to be more family audience friendly is being directed by Remo D’Souza. The entire cast of the film recently wrapped up shooting for the theme song of the film. The makers have given a new spin to the popular Allah Duhai Hai track. ALSO READ: Exclusive: Before Race 3, Salman Khan and Bobby Deol will be seen together in this film

About working with Salman, director Remo D’Souza had said in an interview, “If a superstar or a big star is coming into a franchise, it always takes the franchise up. Of course, Salman Khan joining Race 3, it is definitely heading up.” Remo was also asked about Bobby’s dry run at box office. To which, he had said, “You can’t compare an actor’s work to the box office results of his previous films. He will be seen in a new avatar in this film; we are hoping people will like him.”