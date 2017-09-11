Jacqueline Fernandez unfollowed Alia Bhatt on Instagram due to rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra? An INSIDER reveals the truth…

We had exclusively revealed to you how love birds Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt had an ugly break up recently. A close source revealed how the actor’s proximity to Jacqueline Fernandez during the shooting and promotions of A Gentleman did not go down well with Alia. Post the break up, we heard that all was not well between Jackie and Alia too, with the former dating Sidharth now and unfollowing Alia on Instagram. However, an insider, has come out and spilled the beans about this whole incident and quashed all the rumours once and for all.

According to Mid-day and ANI, everything is jolly between Jacqueline and Alia. In fact, both the actresses found this news extremely funny. They have also been heard telling their friends that they are rather intrigued about where these reports are coming from. As a source told the tabloid, “Both Jacqueline and Alia have had a hearty laugh over the matter. They both follow each other on Twitter. But Jacqueline has never followed Alia on Instagram. The news came in as a surprising revelation for the ladies as well. Jacqueline and Alia are known to be extremely cordial with each other. Whenever they meet, the actresses get along really well.” (ALSO READ – Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra have a HUGE fight over the actor’s closeness to Jacqueline Fernandez?)

On the professional front, Jacqueline was last seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in A Gentleman, which tanked at the box office. She will now be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, has started shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, post which she will start working on Reema Kagti’s Gully Boy and Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon, opposite Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor respectively. (ALSO READ – Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt call it quits…PERMANENTLY?)

Anyway, what do you guys have to say about this surprising revelation about Jacqueline Fernandez’s fallout with Alia Bhatt over rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned for more dope on this episode right here…