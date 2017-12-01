Jacqueline Fernandez will turn up the heat with a sizzling pole dance in Salman Khan’s Race 3

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are all set to reunite for Race 3. The sizzling onscreen jodi turned up the heat in Kick, but can they do it once again in the third part of the hit Race franchise? Well, it surely looks like! In fact, the makers are planning to make their chemistry look even more crackling by adding a pole dance into the mix. Yes, according to a report in DNA After Hrs, Jacqueline will be performing a hot pole dance in front of Salman in Race 3. Not only will the dance number be very trendy, but it will also set the silver screen on fire. And seems like Jacqueline is quite excited about this latest item number.

As a source revealed to DNA After Hrs, “Jacqueline is extremely excited. She will shoot for the song soon, which will also feature Salman Khan.” And even though, Jackie has learnt pole dancing already, she is prepping big time as she wants to master all her moves before shooting for this dance number. If you remember, the actress had done pole dancing in A Gentleman. But the scenes were limited to a bare minimum. However, Race 3 will see her go all out and for that she is working extra hard. In fact, “she has got a dance pole installed at her place,” says the source. Well, that’s the secret behind her pole dance routine picture that she posted a few days back. (ALSO READ – Jacqueline Fernandez challenges Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan to copy her yogini pose and his attempt will make you stop and stare)

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 also stars Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and a few others. The team is currently shooting in Mumbai, post which they will go for a long outdoor schedule in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Europe. With lots of action and romance, this one is going to be an epic film. Scheduled to release on Eid 2018, Race 3 might just turn out to be a massive blockbuster. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about the movie right here.