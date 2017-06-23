Jagga Jasoos: First look at Govinda sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor – view pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos will release on July 14. The movie has been directed by Anurag Basu and follows an amateur detective and his journey to find his missing his father. The movie has been in the making for the past four years, which is quite a long time. So much that we almost forgot that Govinda was going to do a cameo appearance in the movie. We won’t be surprise if you too took a minute the recall this piece of news, when you see the first glimpse of Govinda with Ranbir and Katrina in this still. The picture has surfaced on social media pages, and is being extensively shared by Bollywood enthusiasts. The actor appears to be playing hippie yogi like character in the film. More details must be on our way as let this picture sink in.

Govinda shot for his scenes in Jagga Jasoos in the 2015. He will have not more than 5 scenes in the film. A controversy also erupted back then and there were rumours that Amitabh Bachchan will replace Govinda in Jagga Jasoos. Clarifying the matter, Govinda has said in an interview, “I’ve finished my work but I won’t be a part of the promotions. I’m upset with the makers for not clarifying things on my behalf. I can understand them not wanting to get dragged into a silly controversy but not reacting was not a solution. Nobody is allowed to make money by defaming me. I may forgive but I’ll never forget,” Well, all we can say is that, being huge fans, we are really happy to see even one frame of Govinda in Jagga Jasoos.

PHOTO: #Govinda in #JaggaJasoos playing a cameo in #KatrinaKaif & #RanbirKapoor’s upcoming movie. A post shared by Daanish Dhansi (@daanishbollywoodblogger) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

Govinda’s cameo in Jagga Jasoos is not the only one we’d be gushing about today. Salman Khan starrer Tubelight opened in theaters today, and generating good response. Salman’s best bud in B-town Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo appearance in the movie, and the internet has been going berserk over the leaked pictures of the scene of the two superstars together. SRK appears as a magician in the film, who acts as a catalyst to the plot. The interesting story behind this cameo is that Salman did not even have to narrate the role to Shah Rukh. After hearing the script narration from Kabir Khan, Salman thought of SRK to play the magician and called him up. He told his Karan Arjun c-star that he had a role for him, and before he could divulge more details, SRK said “Let’s do it.”

We wonder what is the story behind this cameo by Govinda in Jagga Jasoos. Talking about Govinda’s other projects, the actor will reportedly be playing a gay man in one of his upcoming films. A report carried by India.com reads that Govinda will play the antagonist in the untitled film, and the makers are very excited to have him on board.

Coming back to Jagga Jasoos, the third ditty from the movie, Jhumri Talaiyya, released today. Unlike the previous two songs, this one is less upbeat, and more mellow. We get to see the chemistry that the two characters share, and get the first glimpse that these two will go to any lengths to protect each other.