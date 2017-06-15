Jagga Jasoos’ latest poster gives us a sneak peek into Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s epic adventure – view pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif‘s Jagga Jasoos is finally set to release and we are super excited to see the hot jodi back on the silver screen once again. After being delayed several times, Jagga Jasoos is finally set to hit the screens on July 14. But before that, the makers have released another new poster today, which gives us a sneak peek into Ranbir and Katrina’s epic adventure.

For those of you who don’t know, Jagga Jasoos is the story of a young boy’s (Ranbir) search for his missing father. How he bumps into a beautiful girl (Katrina) and how they go through several hurdles to find the boy’s father, forms the rest of the story. While we have seen glimpses of their epic adventure, Jagga Jasoos‘ latest poster shows us how Ranbir and Katrina travel by a plane, train, a hand built wooden boat, on animals and on foot in search of the boy’s father. They will battle all odds – nature, calamities and even their enemies, but won’t break a sweat. Ranbir’s confidence and Katrina’s optimism on the poster is also really cool to see. Check out the poster above and tell us what you think about it in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Katrina Kaif drops major details of an action sequence from Jagga Jasoos – watch video)

Ex-lovers, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, are reuniting on the silver screen after a long hiatus, making it an even more exciting film. The sizzling jodi was last seen in Raajneeti (2010) and after breaking up last year, the duo was avoiding each other for the longest time. However, now all their fans will be able to see them together on the silver screen and be happy once again. Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos is a film for the family and you cannot miss this epic adventure. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about the movie right here.