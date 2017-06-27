Jagga Jasoos making video: Look into my eyes, Katrina Kaif tells Ranbir Kapoor when seagulls attack them

Ranbir Kapoor makes his debut as a producer with the upcoming movie, Jagga Jasoos, where he also plays the lead. His ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif plays the female lead, though they were dating the time the movie had begun shooting. Anurag Basu’s musical adventure film had suffered innumerable delays with enough reshoots to make a polished movie, however, going by the trailers and the songs, we may feel that the effort was really worth the time and efforts taken. Sure, there is a Barfi hangover, but Jagga Jasoos looks like a really good looking movie aimed at both kids and adults with Hollywood standard film-making. All in all making it one of the most exciting movies to look forward to in the coming weeks.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif surely have taken a lot of pains to be a part of the movie, as they are seen being chased across various landscapes. We see them dodging bullets, jumping on trains and riding ostriches, but there is one particular enemy that annoyed them a lot, but we are not sure if it will be seen in the movie. The makers have released a making video of the movie, where Ranbir and Katrina are seen being attacked by seagulls. It was before that scene you have seen in the trailer where Ranbir and Katrina are zip-lining across the street. We also see Ranbir drop a lot of F-words. Here’s the video…

Jagga Jasoos is Ranbir Kapoor’s second collaboration with director Anurag Basu after Barfi. The music for the film is composed by Pritam, and the songs Ullu Ka Pattha, Jhumrithalaiya and Galti Se Mistake are already chartbusters. Saswata Chatterjee, Saurabh Shula and Sayani Gupta are also a part of the supporting cast, with Govinda having a cameo.