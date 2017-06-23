Jagga Jasoos new song Jhumri Talaiyya: Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor share the cutest chemistry ever

Jagga Jasoos is finally going to hit the screens on July 14, and we are stoked about it. The movie, directed by Anurag Basu, stars Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role, and has Katrina Kaif playing the Watson to the detective along with being his love interest. After the success of the first two songs – which are rocking the music charts all over – the third one is now out. Music composer, Pritam, has brought in a sense of quirkiness to the music, keeping up with the style of the characters. Ullu Ka Pattha featured the two leads dancing weirdly and cutely on the streets of Morocco, while Galti Se Mistake has Ranbir at his goofiest best. Now, the third song from the film has left us fairly intrigued. The latest one has been titled Jhumri Talaiyya – which is enough to know that the quirky quotient of this song will also be rather high. And, indeed it lives up to the expectations.

Jhumri Talaiyya has Katrina and Ranbir hiding under wooden baskets, without their clothes, after they make a run from the warden and police in Jagga’s hostel. We get to see the chemistry between the lead pair, which was unlike what we saw in Ullu Ka Pattha. The two character go to extreme lengths to protect each other. The first set of dialogues appear in this music video. Ranbir and Katrina both stammer out “Fire!” when they are sort of trapped in a situation. The music, too, is applause-worthy. Unlike the previous two upbeats songs, this one is more mellow and sweet. The lyrics are quirky and cute, like “Mera gaon Jhumri Talaiyya, tera gaon shayad Timbaktu”.

Whenever Pritam and Anurag Basu have joined hands, we have been presented with memorable music – something that would stay on our playlist forever. Songs from Barfi! (2012), Life…in a Metro (2007), Gangster (2006) continue to rule hearts, even today. “Pritam is one of the greatest strengths behind my movies,” Anurag had recently said. The filmmaker went as far as saying that Jagga Jasoos is more of Pritam’s film than his. “Our association started from television days since 1998. Jagga Jasoos, is, in fact, our fourth movie together and to be honest, Jagga Jasoos is more of Pritam’s movie than mine. Pritam understands my sensibilities as a filmmaker and we continue to fight, laugh, sulk, eat together and continue to make music,” Anurag said.