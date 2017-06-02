Jagga Jasoos song Ullu Ka Pattha: A sneak peek of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s crazy robot dance

Jagga Jasoos has been in the news ever since it went on the floors. While it was first for its lead characters’ camaraderie on the sets, later it was due to the delay in the film’s release dates. The film has been in the making since quite a while now, thanks to director Anurag Basu’s penchant for perfection and the crew had to recently reshoot portions of the film that the director was not happy with. However, from here, everything seems smooth sailing for the Disney film that is slated to release on July 14. And now the makers are gearing up for a promotional spree for the film. Considering that, the first song of the film will be released today at 1 pm.

From the looks of it, Jagga Jasoos seems to be an enchanting tales of the adventures of Jagga the Jasoos. The posters have been adding to our curiosity with elements of mystery. In keeping with the theme of the film, the first song, ‘Ullu Ka Pattha’ too, seems to be a quirky take on the character’s antics. While Ranbir is stealing the frame in the pictures from the song, Katrina, as his loyal sidekick, is by him, keeping him company in his crazy missions. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s promotional song from Jagga Jasoos gets CANCELLED: find out why)

Check out the pictures right here…

Aren’t the pictures real cool? Notice how Ranbir and Katrina’s moves seem synchronised, so much so, that they are even standing together in sync. Doesn’t it look like they are doing the robot dance? Quite interesting! Now, we can’t wait for the song to be out soon. With lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, we are sure that the song will be high on the quirk quotient. Also with Pritam at the helm of affairs, the music of a song called ‘Ullu Ka Patha’ can be expected to be peppy and boisterous enough to make you get up and shake a leg. Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi have sung the song.

Jagga Jasoos tells the story of a amateur detective, Jagga, played by Ranbir, who hunting down his father’s killer. Accompanying him across Kolkata and Morocco on this adventure is Katrina, as she loves Jagga.