Jagga Jasoos track Galti Se Mistake derived tunes from Assamese music, reveals composer Pritam

Composer Pritam Chakraborty has taken inspiration from the melodious Assamese Bihu folk music for a new song in Anurag Basu’s Bollywood film “Jagga Jasoos”. “Galti Se Mistake”, a new song from the film’s album, has the Assamese touch. Music producer Dhrubajyoti Phukan, who belongs to Assam, said in a statement: “Pritam has given a chance to Assamese Bihu folk song on such a big platform. Generally the northeast folk songs are often neglected by mainstream (Hindi) music. But we have tweaked the song in such a way that people from other regions of India can relate to it and enjoy it.”

“There is always a crescendo at the end of the song in Assami Bihu. It consists of a multiple layer crescendo which varies from slightly loud to faster and louder feel. The same tone as Assamese Bihu has been kept in this song.” In Bihu compositions, the use of lyrics in the main vocal composition is common. Talking of the song’s technical aspect, he said: “There is a rift of Pepa (instrument), which has been modified to merge in the original composition song and plus we have used sample groups to make it sound like electronic Bihu and not raw Bihu.

“The Pepa tune has been chopped in such a way that it has to be matched to typical Assamese phrases like mix of six to eight groups playing some phrases in 4-4. It’s a unique colour of Assamese Bihu which has been very nicely used in this hook part. There is hardly any music in the world where this kind of technique has been used and it sounds great.”

If you’ve heard the track you’d probably notice it. The song is pretty cool and entertaining with Ranbir going bonkers with his quirky antiques. Considering how it is a musical and has various songs, the movie is going to be quite an interesting watch. The film also stars Katrina Kaif as his love interest. The promotions have already begun and we’re certainly liking the way they’re going.