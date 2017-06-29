Jagga Jasoos trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif’s quest might just be the next big detective film Bollywood was waiting for – Watch video

The official trailer of Jagga Jasoos is finally out and it is every bit magical and thrilling as we expected! Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, the trailer promises a joyride for people of all ages. Looking for romance? High octane action? Wonderland fantasy? Mystery? Well, Jagga’s latest trailer is the perfect mix of all the genres! This one film has made us wait for too long now. With the constant delays in terms of production, rumoured bad blood between the co-stars and much more, caused a lot of stalling of the shoot. The film has been delayed for three long years! However, that’s not what we’re going to talk about now. Instead, we’ll be telling you how all the wait has been fruitful, since the trailer has surpassed our expectations.

After watching the trailer, we are convinced that the tale is pretty simple. Ranbir is on a quest to find his father, who has been missing for a long time now. While people tell him that his father died in a car crash, he doesn’t believe them. And hence starts a whole chase sequence where bad guys are after him and Katrina! The visuals surely deserve an applause. If you’re a Tintin fan, you’d be able to relate to all the scenarios from his comics or even the film that released in 2012. But apart from the Tintin-esque visuals, the Barfi feel of the film, too, can’t be ignored. The situational singing part is laudable as we get to hear Ranbir and Katrina croon! Not to forget, the makers have avoided showing much chemistry between them and have focussed on the story instead. Rk Jr has clearly stolen the limelight here as the lead protagonist. Check out the trailer below…

The minute you watch the trailer, you’ll instantly think of various films that it reminds you of. Barfi! being the prime one as it is an Anurag Basu film. Plus, with Saurabh Shukla playing a cop, we’re again taken down the Barfi! road. However, despite all these similarities, there’s something about the visuals and the tracks that sets it apart from other films. Since it is a musical, Pritam has done a good job and even Irshad Kamil, for that matter, has penned down some beautiful lyrics. Fans of Katrina and Ranbir are definitely going to enjoy this movie, at least for their chemistry and the visuals!

Anyway, tell us your thoughts about it in the comments box below.