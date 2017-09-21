Jai Lava Kusa: 5 reasons why the massy entertainer will change Jr NTR’s career forever

Finally, Jr NTR‘s Jai Lava Kusa hits theatres today. Post the release of the trailer, the excitement around the film has more than doubled! It’s no wonder the film has witnessed solid advance bookings. After a super hit like Janatha Garage, Jr NTR was taking it to the next level with Jai Lava Kusa with his triple act. Now that we have watched the film we believe this film will be one of Jr NTR’s most special movies. he is the soul of this film as he carries it single handedly on his shoulders. Jai Lava Kusa will change Jr NTR’s career for ever – here’s why. Also Read: Jai Lava Kusa movie review: Jr NTR’s triple act is the best thing about this massy entertainer

Triple role: The biggest highlight of Jai Lava Kusa is Jr NTR’s triple act. The actor has attemped to play three distinct characters – Jai, the Raavana of Villains, Lava, the simple, innocent man bound by duty, Kusa, the conniving yet fun loving con man. Three different personalities enacted by the same star. It’s a true testimony to his versatility and talent.

Perfect timing in career: Jr NTR is currently one of the most successful stars of Tollywood. His previous three release, Temper, Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage went on to become big commercial hits. After three consecutive hits where he played characters that were tailor made for him, It was time for the star to reach out for something beyond his comfort zone. Cashing in on his success, Jai Lava Kusa was the perfect movie to create a new kind of noise, that Jr NTR is not your run of the mill kinda actor, but a star of caliber and merit.

New Challenge: After a successful innings in the last two years, the actor decided to surprise his fans – He took on a challenging role that would test his talent, versatility and capability. It was about moving on to bigger roles, bigger experiments. Kudos to Jr NTR for being fearless and seeing this film through. He has come out a winner at the end of it.

Perfect festive release: Jai Lava Kusa resonates with the Dussehra theme throughout. In a way. not only fans but new viewers will be able to connect with the film at this time of the year. Also when it comes to festive releases, one would prefer a massy entertainer to a niche film and Jai Lava Kusa is that! There is a little bit for eveyrone as the film includes elements of romance, drama, action, comedy and twists.

Jai the villain – While the news that Jr NTR will play a triple role was exciting enough, the fact that one of them would be a villainous character made everyone sit up! Jr NTR would not only be the hero but also the villain of the film. That itself will be cherished by fans as they get fall in love with the hero and villain!