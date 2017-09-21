Jai Lava Kusa: 5 Reasons why you need to catch Jr NTR’s biggest film today!

The day we have been waiting for is finally here! Jr NTR‘s much awaited Jai Lava Kusa will finally hit theatres today! The film has witnessed a thunderous response with respect to advance bookings! Shows as early as 3 am are being organised. Clearly, the trailer has cast its spell. It has made everyone desperate for Jai Lava Kusa’s release. The film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Rashi Khanna and Ronit Roy. The movie has been directed by Bobby. Through the months of shooting, the film has given us enough reasons to catch this movie on the day of the release. Let’s explain to you in detail why you need to catch Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa today! Also Read: Jai Lava Kusa Trailer: 9 moments from Junior NTR’s comic-action flick that promise super entertainment

Jr NTR – The sole reason why you need to catch this film! The Young Tiger's versatility is at its best as he plays three distinct characters. Jr NTR playing a triple role is the biggest talking point of Jai Lava Kusa! After delivering one of the biggest hits in 2016. there is a lot riding on Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa.

Triple the action – The film will star the actor in a triple role for the first time. He plays Jai – The Raavana of villains, Lava – The good natured man bound by duty and Kusa, the goof ball who will entertain you with his antics. The characters are distinct from each other, while they don’t look all that different. But it turns out the actor would change as many as 70 costumes while playing the characters. He made it seem so easy but a lot of work went behind this triple role. For us fans, it’s going to be triple the fun this Dussehra! We can’t wait.

The Trailer – While the posters and teasers garnered huge buzz, the makers of Jia Lava Kusa saved the best for the last – The Trailer. It’s a simple story of triplets and provides for ample drama, romance, action and twists. Jr NTR moves from one character to the other effortlessly making it a fun watch. While they look alike, there’s nothing similar about them, it’s hard to believe it’s played by the same actor.

Jai, the Raavana of Asura – This is the first time, a character may be the reason to watch a film! But that’s the kind of impression Jai has had on fans and celebs. He’s a villain that stammers with style! He’s fearless, gutsy and is born to rule. He also has a special background score playing for him. As Jia, Jr NTR has blown us away yet again.

Massy story -Apart from the triple role, the film is a complete massy entertainer that includes elements of drama, romance, action, and some fun twists. There is a little bit for everyone, will cater to adults and children. Get ready for Dussehra to begin with a bang!

