Jai Lava Kusa and Kingsman:Golden Circle opens better than Bhoomi, Haseena Parkar and Newton

A lot of films released this week making it a grand one. If Bollywood doled out Bhoomi, Haseena Parkar and Newton, South rivalled it with Jai Lava Kusa and Hollywood took Kingsman: The Golden Circle to the theatre. So there is something for everyone. Bhoomi obviously was most talked about because it was the comeback of Sanjay Dutt to the big screen after completing his sentence. But while the three Hindi films have failed to pull the masses, Jr. NTR’s film and the Kingsman sequel have managed to impress the audience. We spoke to our Trade Expert, Amul Vikas Mohan, Editor Super Cinema, to know about how the films are faring and he made this shocking revelation.

When asked if the new Hindi releases are doing well, Mohan said, “Not really good. Occupancy is very little for all of them. In South, there is a Telugu film which opened pretty well and is coming in their way. It released in Mumbai and Thane. Even the English film which released called Kingsman: The Golden Circle. It has also opened very well. It did very good today in the morning shows. The Hindi films’ combined occupancy is around 10 percent.” This might become yet another weekend where non-Hindi films will beat the Bollywood films in their own turf.

But Mohan is hopeful that they might pick up in the afternoon and evening shows. “Bhoomi is leading and is on top in this list. It has the best occupancy among the three films,” says Trade expert. So the bets are laid on Sanjay Dutt’s comeback to make things happen at the box office this week.